Life Goes On: Sequel Series in the Works with Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Goes On might be returning to the small screen. A sequel to the ABC family drama series is now in the works. Original series star Kellie Martin is set to star as her character, Becca Thatcher, who is now a successful doctor who returns to her hometown. It’s unclear if any of the other original cast members will return.

TVLine

Life Goes On Revival in Development; Kellie Martin to Star and Produce

ABC’s groundbreaking family drama Life Goes On is getting a new lease on you-know-what. Warner Bros. Television is developing a revival of the ’90s series, with original cast member Kellie Martin (Becca) set to star and produce. Chad Lowe, whose HIV-positive character Jesse died in the original show, will return solely as a producer. (An earlier version of this story hinted at a possible on screen return for Lowe, but a Warner Bros. rep has since shot down that speculation.) The project is being shepherded by All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The show’s original creator, Michael Braverman, will serve as an...
