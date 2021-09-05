CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hall throws 2 TDs, BYU beats Arizona 24-16 in Las Vegas

Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) Zach Wilson watched his alma mater begin a new chapter without him.

His successor got off to a good start.

Quarterback Jaren Hall accumulated 243 yards and two touchdowns as BYU defeated Arizona 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hall, the redshirt sophomore from Spanish Fork, Utah, made his third career start and first in the post-Wilson era. Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in this year's NFL Draft, was in Las Vegas to see the Cougars play in an NFL stadium.

''Zach being here, supporting the guys he played with for three years, means a lot to us to have him and brings confidence to everybody for what he's done in the past,'' Hall said. ''It was good to have him.''

Hall started the game 1-of-5 passing for 10 yards, but finished 18 of 28 for 198 yards and two touchdown passes for the Cougars, who have won 12 of their last 13 games.

After a scoreless first quarter, BYU's signal caller lit a spark. Hall caught a 9-yard pass from receiver Neil Pau'u to put the Cougars into the red zone. Tyler Allgeier ran into the end zone from 15 yards out on the next play to give BYU a 6-0 lead with 9:17 left in the second quarter.

''I think it was just a clean football game overall for the offense,'' Hall said. ''I thought we executed well. Just kind of took the plays in front of us when they came, the opportunities the defense gave us.''

That drive sparked BYU's offense in the second quarter. On the Cougars' next drive following a missed 31-yard field goal from Arizona, Hall found Pau'u in single coverage down the middle for a 67-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion made it 14-0 with 2:06 left in the first half.

Pau'u caught eight passes for 126 yards and both of Hall's touchdown passes. The second came three plays after Hall spun in the pocket, found a lane and ran 39 yards down the left sideline to the Arizona 17-yard line.

''I thought he made some plays,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''He broke a long one for that scramble, created some space for himself. I liked the composure, the poise he had. He's a great leader for us.''

Arizona trailed 21-3 at that point with 7:28 left in the third quarter.

Playing in their first nonconference game in 721 days, the Wildcats lost their 13th consecutive game dating back to 2019. It was also the debut for Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch, the former quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots. Fisch replaced Kevin Sumlin, who went 0-5 in 2020.

''Disappointing that we did not finish that game off,'' Fisch said. ''Hats off to BYU. They battled. They came out strong, came out physical. It was a good game right off the bat, all the way through.''

Gunner Cruz was 34-for-45 passing for 336 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Arizona starter. Cruz split time with Will Plummer, who amassed only nine yards passing on three attempts before Cruz finished the game.

''We came out and wanted to win the game, and I think we had a great game plan going in,'' Cruz said. ''Some things didn't go our way.''

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: Even as the designated road team, the BYU contingent traveled well to Allegiant Stadium. The Cougars benefited greatly from a heavy blue-clad crowd after a slow start in the first quarter, when they had just 69 yards of offense.

Arizona: Despite going 2 for 2 on fourth down in the first half, the Wildcats only mustered three points. Lucas Havrisik missed two of three field goals, a 31-yard attempt in the second quarter and a 44-yarder in the third.

ARIZONA'S STRONG DEFENSE

Facing a BYU team that averaged 522.2 yards per game last season, Arizona held BYU to 368 yards and gave the offense plenty of chances. The Wildcats got a safety with 3:12 remaining, and Arizona answered with a three-play drive that ended in a 29-yard touchdown pass to BJ Casteel, cutting the lead to 21-13. ''I love our guys,'' Fisch said. ''They could not be more excited about practice on Monday; could not be more excited for the opportunity to get back out there.''

BYU'S BLITZES

Every time Arizona tried to get back into the game, BYU's defense turned up the pressure. BYU sacked Cruz three times in the second half, all coming on third down. Arizona had a tough time picking up the Cougars' blitz packages in the second half.

TRYING TOO MUCH

Cruz played a smart, solid game throughout most of the night. His biggest mistake was a matter of forcing the play. At the BYU 35, Cruz threw into double coverage to the end zone, and Hayden Livingston secured the interception for the touchback. ''There was a misread in coverage,'' Fisch said. ''The backside safety rolled over the top and went post-high.''

BYU INJURY

Cornerback Keenan Ellis was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent head injury with 10:15 remaining in the first quarter. Ellis made a play on Arizona receiver Michael Wiley on third-and-5 when his head collided against Wiley's back. Ellis, a junior, was transported to University Medical Center -- Las Vegas' only Level I trauma center since 1992 -- for further evaluation.

BYU plays at home against rival and 24th-ranked Utah.

Arizona returns to Tucson to face San Diego State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Sumlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Las Vegas#Jets#American Football#Byu#Ap#Nfl Draft#Cougars#Wildcats#The New England Patriots#Allegiant Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Arizona StateABC 4

Jaren Hall throws two touchdowns as BYU holds off Arizona in season opener, 24-16

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – BYU did enough on both sides of the ball to hold off Arizona in its 2021 season opener in front of 54,541 fans Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, 24-16. Quarterback Jaren Hall, making his third career start, completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Neil Pau’u caught eight passes fo 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Allgeier rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars.
College Sportskslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Showed Flashes Of Brilliance In Win Over Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Jaren Hall completed an entire game as a starting quarterback for the first time in his BYU career. Hall led the BYU offense to a 24-16 win over Arizona from the opening offensive snap to the victory formation kneel down. The start wasn’t the first of Hall’s career; he had started two previous times back in 2019, the last time we saw him in action. But both of those starts, he exited early due to concussion protocols.
Arizona State247Sports

Lessons learned after BYU's 24-16 win over Arizona

The opening weekend of college football is a weird week. Teams have months to prepare for their opponents and they have the benefit of unknown on their side. New coordinators and coaches can get their teams ready to play without their opponents having any meaningful film on them. This kind...
Arizona StatePosted by
Deseret News

BYU escapes Las Vegas with a win, but gritty Arizona made the Cougars earn it

Kalani Sitake has said for months now that his BYU football team would face more adversity this season than it did last year, and he was correct right off the bat. The Cougars stumbled mightily late Saturday night after building an 18-point lead in the inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic, but recovered just enough to hold off Arizona 24-16 in front of 54,541 fans at Allegiant Stadium, the largest crowd to ever view a college sporting event in the state of Nevada.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
Kentucky StateSports Illustrated

Shaedon Sharpe’s Commitment to Kentucky Could Cause a Domino Effect

Throughout his recruitment, Shaedon Sharpe was unabashed about his hands-off approach, leaving the tedious information gathering process to his UPlay Canada coach Dwayne Washington. Still, in the end, it was Sharpe alone that made the decision to pick Kentucky over Oklahoma State, Arizona, Kansas and the G League Ignite. In...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
College Sports247Sports

Facts and Factors: Arizona vs. SDSU

Arizona will face San Diego State in the home opener Saturday one week after dropping the season opener to BYU 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium after Arizona mounted a second-half comeback that that came up just short. Not a subscriber? Sign up now to get all the great information on the...
Ohio StateSports Illustrated

Oregon Prepares to Face Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud in Huge Top-25 Clash

Oregon’s defense has a tough task this weekend in slowing down one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Ahead of their matchup, the college football world was able to watch freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud in his college debut against Minnesota. Stopping Stroud is a must for the Ducks, and they have ideas as to how they can do that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy