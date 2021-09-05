CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

No Glory for Passion at Baden-Baden

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWT8R_0bnH46N000
Passion And Glory had to be content with third place in the Grosser Preis Von Baden in Germany (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Passion And Glory had to settle for third place behind Torquator Tasso in a messy race for the 149th Wettstar Grosser Preis Von Baden at Baden-Baden.

The Godolphin-owned five-year-old, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, held every chance on his first try at Group One level but was run out of it in the final furlong.

There was drama at the start when Pessemona almost refused to come of the stalls and was left many lengths. Millebosc, the early leader, ran wide at the first bend and drifted way over to the far rail down the back straight and was eventually eased down by Adrie de Vries.

His antics left Kaspar and Passion And Glory vying for the lead until the straight, where Torquator Tasso and Sisfahan made their bids.

Those two and Passion And Glory got close at one stage, but Torquator Tasso got on top to go two places better than in this race 12 months ago to score from Sisfahan for trainer Marcel Weiss and jockey Rene Pienchuiek.

Torquator Tasso was given a quote of 50-1 for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Paddy Power.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baden Baden#Godolphin#Paddy Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dancing King clings on for March glory

Dancing King made every yard of the running to provide Mark Johnston with a third successive win in the tote March Stakes at Goodwood. Following on from the half-brothers of Sir Ron Priestley and Subjectivist winning the Group Three, Dancing King added his name to the race run in memory of John Dunlop.
SportsPosted by
newschain

RacehorseClub dreaming big with Create Belief and The Lir Jet

Create Belief spearheads what could be a dream weekend for the RacehorseClub ownership group when she lines up on Longines Irish Champions Weekend. Not only does the Royal Ascot winner hold serious claims of gaining her first Group One win in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, but The Lir Jet, now trained in America, runs in a $600,000 race at Kentucky Downs.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Top trio face Irish Champion Stakes showdown

St Mark’s Basilica, Tarnawa and Poetic Flare have all been declared among a field of four in Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica arrives on a four-race Group One-winning streak over the course of two seasons. He won the Dewhurst on his final start...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Four-star Murphy extends championship lead

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was the toast of Goodwood with a near 105-1 four-timer on Tuesday. Murphy is closing in on a third successive title after pulling further clear of his closest pursuer, William Buick – 126 winners to 109. Piffle (13-2) opened Murphy’s account when following up her Windsor...
Animalsfastphillysports.com

HOW TO BET THE TRAINER WHEN WAGERING ON HORSE RACING

When you are betting on a horse race, there are a few things you need to consider. You should be looking at the horse itself, of course, the jockey, and the horse’s trainer. In this article, we are going to be showing you how to tell if a horse trainer is worth betting on.
Sportscentralrecorder.com

UK Doncaster Racing tips for Wednesday as Newsboy chases backward to back Nap Winner!

Henry de Bromhead’s Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead can claim WREN’S BREATH as a significant success on the first day of Doncaster’s St Leger Festival. The Irishman, better known for his bravery with National Hunt horses will get a lot of support from the Elzaam filly in Group 3. Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes(3.25).
SportsPosted by
newschain

Khaadem roars back to winning ways at Doncaster

Khaadem posted a course-record time as he returned to winning form as part of a treble for William Buick and owners Shadwell Estate in the Listed Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster. Buick, warming up in style on day one of the Cazoo St Leger Festival for his ride on Godolphin’s...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Jubilant Gary Bardwell bags Leger Legends prize

Gary Bardwell just edged out Robert Winston to finally win the Mondialiste Leger Legends Classified Stakes at Doncaster on Natural Colour. Bardwell, a former champion apprentice, has been a regular down the years in a race that raises money for charities including the Injured Jockeys Fund – but had never troubled the judge before now.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dettori all smiles with Doncaster treble – and Stradivarius to come

Frankie Dettori tuned up for the ride on his “favourite horse” Stradivarius with a fantastic treble on day two of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster. The effervescent Italian proved there is still plenty of life in his 50-year-old body when partnering Inspiral and Free Wind to two easy victories in both Group Two races on the card.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Free Wind breezes home for impressive Park Hill verdict

Free Wind continued her rapid progression when routing her rivals the Hippo Pro3 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster. A second Group Two winner of the afternoon for Frankie Dettori and John and Thady Gosden, Free Wind was sent off the 15-8 favourite and ran out a hugely-impressive seven-length winner.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hollie Doyle relishing Leger chance with Interpretation

Hollie Doyle has spoken of her delight at picking up the mount on Interpretation for Aidan O’Brien in the Cazoo St Leger – her first ride in the Doncaster Classic. Doyle has linked up with Ireland’s champion trainer on a couple of occasions at York this year, finishing fourth in the Dante Stakes on Roman Empire and third in the Yorkshire Oaks on 150-1 chance La Joconde.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Kentucky Downs, Arc trials, Irish Group 1 events headline weekend horse racing

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Kentucky Downs' unique course and massive purses lead the way as turf racing takes a rare star turn on U.S. racetracks this weekend. The former Dueling Grounds, just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee border and not far from Nashville, is the only North American track with a European-style grass layout, featuring undulating ground and a non-oval shape.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Stradivarius strolls to his second Doncaster Cup

Superstar stayer Stradivarius produced another imperious display to bag his second Doncaster Cup. John and Thady Gosden’s seven-year-old has dominated the division in recent seasons, with his illustrious CV including three Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, four Goodwood Cups, three Lonsdale Cups and two Yorkshire Cups. With his chief rival...
SportsBBC

Leicestershire sisters on track for Olympic glory

As the dust settles in Tokyo, two teenage sisters have been talking about how they hope to support each other to Olympic success on the track. Indienne and Shaikira, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, have both recently been crowned national champions, with 13-year-old Shaikira running the fastest 1,500m in Britain for her age, while Indienne, 17, currently represents the Team GB Under-20 squad.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Jim Crowley misses three winners after Doncaster fall

It was an opening day of the St Leger festival to forget for Jim Crowley as not only was he taken to hospital following a fall in the first race at Doncaster he also missed three subsequent winners. Thankfully Crowley escaped serious injury in a nasty incident in the closing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy