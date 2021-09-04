Suhr joins Finger Lakes Health Urgent Care team
GENEVA — Brenda Suhr has joined Finger Lakes Health’s Urgent Care team. Suhr received a physician assistant certificate from Le Moyne College in suburban Syracuse and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The College at Brockport. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and belongs to the Rochester Regional Physician Assistant Association and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.www.fltimes.com
