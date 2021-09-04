CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Suhr joins Finger Lakes Health Urgent Care team

Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — Brenda Suhr has joined Finger Lakes Health’s Urgent Care team. Suhr received a physician assistant certificate from Le Moyne College in suburban Syracuse and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The College at Brockport. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and belongs to the Rochester Regional Physician Assistant Association and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
Geneva, NY
Health
City
Syracuse, NY
Brockport, NY
Health
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Geneva, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes Health#Le Moyne College#The College At Brockport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu beats Fernandez to win U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between "violent extremists abroad" and those "at home." In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy