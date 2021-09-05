After one game, this already feels like a special Dawgs season

Let’s pause for a moment to appreciate just how special a defensive performance we saw from the Dawgs Saturday night: Georgia held mighty Clemson to 2 net yards rushing. Yes, that Clemson, the high-flying perennial playoff program that came into the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte as the No. 3-ranked team in the country, could manage only 2 net yards on the ground against a ferocious Dawgs defensive front that more than lived up to its billing in the nationally telecast prime-time game. The loss to Georgia marked the end of Clemson’s 10-game regular-season win streak against SEC opponents, dating back to 2014.