After one game, this already feels like a special Dawgs season

By Bill King
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s pause for a moment to appreciate just how special a defensive performance we saw from the Dawgs Saturday night: Georgia held mighty Clemson to 2 net yards rushing. Yes, that Clemson, the high-flying perennial playoff program that came into the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte as the No. 3-ranked team in the country, could manage only 2 net yards on the ground against a ferocious Dawgs defensive front that more than lived up to its billing in the nationally telecast prime-time game. The loss to Georgia marked the end of Clemson’s 10-game regular-season win streak against SEC opponents, dating back to 2014.

Georgia Statedawgnation.com

Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels’ reported injury stirs up rumor mill

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,523 (Sept. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about reports that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels sustained an “upper body” injury at some point that has resulted in an uncertain status for Saturday’s game vs. UAB.
Georgia Statedawgnation.com

3 things: What If Carson Beck starts at quarterback for Georgia against UAB?

ATHENS — There’s a chance Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck could get the start against UAB on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, and that has college football abuzz. Starter JT Daniels has aggravated an upper-body injury that was originally suffered in the team’s second scrimmage on Aug. 21. The oblique muscles/core, as well as pectoral muscle, have been referenced, though there has been no confirmation or comment from the head coach.
