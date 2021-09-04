5 Songs Should Hear Right Now

5 songs that are rocking my weekend. Turn them up and rock along with me, LOUD. When I heard Local H had covered my all time favorite Fountains of Wayne song, I stopped what I was doing immediately and had to find it. “Hackensack” has always been such a hauntingly perfect song to me. The sad lyrics of longing for someone and another time that have seemingly passed you by along with such a perfect haunting melody. Somehow, Local H took it up a notch and made the song even more haunting than it already was. Local H, who are the kings of loud boom and bash rock n roll, stripped down to just a guitar for this cover and already 2021 seems a bit brighter for it. Thank you Local H for putting the most unique spin on this song I’ve ever heard.