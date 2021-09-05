India farmers' protests: Tens of thousands join rally in Uttar Pradesh

During 2018 an intensive study was conducted to determine the viruses associated with cucurbitaceous crops in nine agroclimatic zones of the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Total of 563 samples collected and analysed across 14 different cucurbitaceous crops. The results showed the dominance of Begomovirus (93%) followed by Potyvirus (46%), cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV-39%), Polerovirus (9%), cucumber mosaic virus (CMV-2%) and Orthotospovirus (2%). Nearly 65% of samples were co-infected with more than one virus. Additionally, host range expansion of CMV, CGMMV and polerovirus was also observed on cucurbit crops. A new potyvirus species, zucchini tigre mosaic virus, earlier not documented from India has also been identified on five crops during the study. Risk map generated using ArcGIS for virus disease incidence predicted the virus severity in unexplored areas. The distribution pattern of different cucurbit viruses throughout Uttar Pradesh will help identify the hot spots for viruses and will facilitate to devise efficient and eco-friendly integrated management strategies for the mitigation of viruses infecting cucurbit crops. Molecular diversity and evolutionary relationship of the virus isolates infecting cucurbits in Uttar Pradesh with previously reported strains were understood from the phylogenetic analysis. Diverse virus infections observed in the Eastern Plain zone, Central zone and North-Eastern Plain zone indicate an alarming situation for the cultivation of cucurbits in the foreseeable future.