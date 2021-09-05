CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Democratic challenger says he was barred from entering Newsom’s ‘Stop the Republican Recall’ rally

By Michael Ruiz
 5 days ago

A California Democrat vying to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom says he was barred from entering a campaign event that portrayed the recall effort as a Republican stunt. “They’re so far beyond weanie baby at this point – that was a compliment in retrospect,” Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old real estate millionaire and YouTube star who goes by the name Meet Kevin, told Fox News Saturday.

Presidential Electionfoxwilmington.com

RNC to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandates

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday that the RNC intends to sue President Joe Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which directly impact the private sector. “Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied,” McDaniel said in a...
California StateSFGate

California's converging crises may be Newsom's recall salvation

California enters next week's historic recall election besieged by crises: massive wildfires, a drought forcing water rationing and a resurgent pandemic filling hospitals. Oddly enough, they all may help Gov. Gavin Newsom keep his job. Polls show the Democrat prevailing in the Sept. 14 recall, beating back a mostly Republican...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

Tomi Lahren: ‘The Only Thing That Will Save’ Gavin Newsom in Recall Election is ‘Voter Fraud’

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren claimed that if Gavin Newsom (D) wins in California’s gubernatorial special election, the “only” explanation is “voter fraud.”. Lahren’s comments came as Outnumbered discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigning for Newsom in the final days before his recall election. During the segment, #OneLuckyGuy Charlie Hurt slammed Democrats on multiple Afghanistan policy fronts before stating that “if a disaster like Gavin Newsom can out-raise his opponents 5 to 1, then somebody is bankrolling him, somebody wants him to stay in power.”
CelebritiesPeople

Arnold Schwarzenegger Suggests Gavin Newsom 'Figure Out How to Be Arnold Schwarzenegger' Ahead of Recall Vote

In an interview with CNN, the action star-turned-politician-turned-action star looked back on his 2003 recall election victory and the parallels with California today. Arnold Schwarzenegger has more thoughts to share on the California gubernatorial recall election that will wrap up next week, nearly 20 years after he became governor under similar circumstances.

