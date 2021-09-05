CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Severity of vaccine reactions over-blown by letter writer

By Mary Holce
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

I am a person who likes to check on the facts presented by people who write to the Union-Bulletin. I am a strong supporter of being vaccinated and wearing a mask against contracting COVID-19 variants. The person who wrote that there were numerous bad reactions to the vaccination made me...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Union Bulletin#Vaers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Vaccines vs. natural immunity

In his Aug. 22 letter to the editor, Tom Montgomery asks why his natural immunity from having COVID before is not enough to protect him from future COVID. Five months ago, many doctors would have said natural immunity was enough. Then came delta variant. Recent studies have shown that natural...
Mitchellrepublic.com

Letter: The vaccine narrative is the misinformation

On page A5 of your July 24 edition was a republish of a July 22 Los Angeles Time report titled “Misinformation is killing people.” The subtitle: “Here’s the truth about Covid-19 vaccines.” This paper should have done some research before rushing this propaganda piece to print. Instead of applying science...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Deception in Covid Vaccine Argument

About a month ago that the Times-News allowed a hospital contractor to attack the mandate for vaccination of employees of the hospital in a guest opinion. I was a little miffed that the local paper would allow non-vetted commentary on such an important subject, but at least they published an article entitled “Truth about Covid 19 vaccines” five days later, which was somewhat a rebuttal.
PharmaceuticalsLincoln Journal Star

Letter: No issue with other vaccines

How many of y'all anti-vaxxers walking around with a polio vaccine? or a DTaP?. Worse yet, how many of have these shots then opted y'alls children out of these shots? Y'all are literal living proof the vaccines worked -- and were safe!. Now y'all gonna freak out that you can't...
PharmaceuticalsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Now is the time to get vaccinated

As the state’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and along with the recent Federal Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the following health organizations take this opportunity to help get the word out on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination:. North Dakota Medical Association. North Dakota Hospital Association. North Dakota...
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Vaccination foes spew nonsense

I implore my fellow citizens to watch the Aug. 24 Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners meeting. KLTV has the video on its website. Led off by the me-first absolutist Arne Mortensen, who attempted to pass more lawless grandstanding resolutions, the entirely unmasked and woefully misinformed crowd took turns speaking at the podium about the COVID pandemic.
ScienceNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: National vaccine mandate

How many would die within 2 years without the laws on wearing a seat belt, no-parking area, smoking on airplanes and other public areas? Certainly not anywhere near the 638,830 who died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started almost two years ago. And yet, we have mandates (laws) about seat belts, smoking in public, etc., which are less life-threatening compared to COVID-19 infection, especially the Delta variant.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Require vaccination for health care

Unvaccinated people are flooding our health care system, infecting some health care workers and causing others to quit. This overcrowding is affecting the rest of the population, who care enough about their personal health to get vaccinated but cannot find a bed when they need one. A simple cure for this would be for the health care system to require a vaccination a week before admittance.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

CDC Modifies Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ – Should We Be Skeptical?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site made some notable changes to the vaccine definition. To be more precise, the definition changed from “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”
Prince Edward County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

LETTER – Vaccination saves lives

My name is Aliyah Rachels, I’m 13 years old, and I’m an eighth grader at Prince Edward County Middle School. I got vaccinated so that I can keep my family and friends safe, also because I play sports. My mom does a lot of volunteer work for sports, so that’s another reason why it was important to get vaccinated. I think it’s important that everyone eligible to get vaccinated gets vaccinated, so that we can try to keep each other safe and get back to normalcy. This scholarship means a lot to me! I am thankful for the scholarship because it will help when I graduate from high school and get ready to go pursue my college major(s). I wish to go pro with sports after college or do some forensic science work. I would like to thank all the sponsors who funded the money for these scholarships. Please, go get vaccinated. You could be saving someone’s life. We are the world, we are the future. Our lives matter, so let’s keep each other safe. Hopefully, we can get back to our normal life soon.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PharmaceuticalsHerald Times

Letter: Vaccines needed worldwide

Public investment made possible the development of safe, effective vaccines against this deadly pandemic in less than a year. It's an inspiring success. But even in our country, where more than 50% of people are fully vaccinated, the virus continues to cause major problems. Imagine the situation in Africa, where many countries have vaccinated fewer than 1% of their people, and where economic, health, and educational systems were fragile to begin with.
Public HealthLancaster Online

On vaccinations and masking (letter)

I believe that all local school districts should be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers, staff and eligible students. For teachers and staff, not having a vaccine mandate creates a hazardous workplace. There is no acceptable excuse for potentially exposing students to this disease. Local school boards’ mask-optional policies (formulated before...
Liberty, NELincoln Journal Star

Letter: Liberty over life, happiness?

I am increasingly disturbed that Gov. Pete Ricketts and state government is placing liberty above all other values and ethics that we hold dear as U.S. citizens. Our Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness ...”
PharmaceuticalsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Covax vaccine shortfall puts pressure on rich nations to act

A year ago, scores of countries committed to Covax, the program set up to deliver COVID-19 vaccines equitably to every corner of the planet. Now the initiative is falling short of its goals. Facing a 25% cut to Covax’s supply forecast for the year, its partners are calling on countries...
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy