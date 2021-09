The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years. In abandoning American citizens and Afghans who aided the United States in that struggle, President Joe Biden has demonstrated that he is a traitor to those left behind and to the people of America. The world now knows that it cannot trust the United States to be faithful to its commitments when Democrats are in control of the presidency and Congress. What are the implications for NATO and American citizens traveling in countries with unrest?