Portland Clean Energy Fund builds our climate future, with most-impacted communities at the center.As a community organizer, I played a founding role in a historic coalition effort that united communities of color with mainstream environmental organizations to establish the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF). After being excluded from environmental funding for decades, communities of color and our allies came together to prioritize solutions that would be led by and benefit those most impacted by climate change. Our fossil fuel-based economy creates many inequities, including high energy costs, lack of good-paying jobs, and greenhouse gas emissions — which impact low-income communities...