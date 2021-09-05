Texas A&M: Leon O'Neal hilariously explains pick-six

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Leon O’Neal’s pick-six helped Texas A&M gain the momentum they needed to put away Kent State. With his team’s offense stuck in neutral for most of the game up until that point, the defensive back’s huge play gave Kyle Field a reason to erupt.

However, the best thing about the electrfiying play may have been O’Neal’s explanation after the game.

“Eight (DeMarvin Leal) got a big trunk. So I followed eight, I followed that big trunk the whole way,” said O’Neal. “I’m following you, I’m following you. So I seen him, and out of nowhere I seen Damani, and I’m like I’m boutta get in the endzone.”

“I just followed eight. I was excited, I was confident it was finna happen. So we talk about it all the time. We always talk about pick-sixes and touchdowns.”

Big trunk. Evidently, O’Neal picked the right player to run behind in the 6-4, 290 pound defensive lineman. Leal deserves credit for his contributions, and O’Neal shouting him out may endear him even more to his teammate.

Moreover, O’Neal’s play ended up being the spark the Aggies needed to finish this game. On Texas A&M’s next offensive drive, running back Devon Achane found the end zone on a 63-yard scamper.

Before the score from O’Neal, A&M was clinging to a 13-3 lead late in the third quarter. The Aggies started freshman quarterback Hayne King, who is taking over under center after the graduation of Kellen Mond. The young quarterback tossed his first touchdown of the year to Ainias Smith in the first quarter.

The A&M defense was strong all evening and didn’t allow a touchdown until 8:27 left in the game. The Aggies ranked No. 1 in the SEC last year in yards allowed (317.3 per game).

Entering his senior season with Texas A&M, O’Neal is expected to play a big role in 2021. He had 48 tackles, two interceptions and three pass break ups a year ago. He also had an interception in the Aggies’ season opener against Texas State in 2019.

They are coming off a 9-1 season and Orange Bowl victory against North Carolina. They began this season at No. 6 in the AP poll and have an opportunity to move into the top 5 next week after No. 3 Clemson lost to Georgia.

Things get much tougher for the Aggies going forward. Texas A&M has a couple more non-conference games before opening up SEC play on Sept. 25 against Arkansas. Next up they will face Colorado at 2:30 p.m. CST on Sept. 11 in Denver, Colorado.

Does Leon O’Neal have any more pick six plays in him this season? Either way, he figures to play a major role for the defense as they begin their march to the top of the SEC.

On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this article.