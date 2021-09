The house Ernie Harwell lived in on Greenview Road in Detroit was sold for $38,000 in 2015. That's all? A baseball legend's house was that inexpensive?. Ernie lived there early in his career...it's a modest house in (what seems to be) a middle-class neighborhood. The house was built in 1941 and Ernie lived there not long afterward. A number of years went by, and Ernie and his wife moved to Farmington Hills and then to Novi...but this little house he started out in stays in pretty good shape and is occasionally put on the market...if you're interested. In the gallery below you'll see some photos of this simple little home.