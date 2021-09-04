CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of Massachusetts democrats to attend Labor Day rally to support frontline workers

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganized labor officials are hosting a rally and BBQ “to support frontline workers and to build back better with unions,” according to the AFL-CIO. U.S. Sens. Warren and Markey, U.S. Reps. Clark, Pressley and Auchincloss, Attorney General Healey, Secretary of State Galvin, Boston Mayor Janey, and Boston mayoral candidates John Barros, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu are among those expected to attend the event put on with the Greater Boston Labor Council.

