Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — A rousing spectacle

By Alexis Soto
thedesertreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that’s more like it. That’s more like the Marvel I remember falling in love with all those years ago. They finally delivered a better-than-average movie, at least since 2019, that seamlessly introduces brand new characters with their own world and effortlessly making it fit in this ever-expanding universe of superheroes. To be sure, this is another origin story that this particular studio has had more than their fair share of. While there are familiar components of the Marvel formula that have so bogged down many of their films, there are enough new elements sprinkled in to make it feel like something new.

