The art of making art: ‘Putting It Together’ by James Lapine (book review)

After following the stories of three fictional Upstate white middle-class families – The Apples, The Gabriels, and The Michaels – for twelve years through a series of twelve plays and a pandemic-time shift from in-person to virtual performances, Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson’s popular Rhinebeck Panorama now comes to an end with What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad. “An Independent Theater” production of Hunter Theater Project, presented at the Frederick Loewe Theater on the Hunter College campus, the world-premiere finale of Nelson’s theatrical cycle leaves the Zoom format of the three most recent installments behind and returns to the live stage, just as The Michaels (the third family in the series, first seen in the Fall of 2019) leave their extended period of isolation behind for a post-pandemic trip to a dance festival and memorial exhibition in Angers, France. But can they really leave the past behind?
