The art of making art: ‘Putting It Together’ by James Lapine (book review)

By Geoffrey Melada
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I finished James Lapine’s new book about the making of the musical Sunday in the Park with George, my first reaction was to channel another Sondheim/Lapine collaboration, Into the Woods:. What was that?!. The title of Lapine’s book — Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created “Sunday...

Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Act One: When James Lapine Met Stephen Sondheim

Theatre writer and stage and film director James Lapine, winner of multiple Tonys, a Pulitzer, a Peabody and a string of other critical honors, can now add book author to his resume with the publication this month of Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

‘KPOP, The Musical’ dropped from Signature’s 2021/22 season

Signature Theatre and producing partners Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes have announced that the special pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Musical — originally scheduled for December 2021–January 2022 at The Anthem in DC as part of Signature’s 2021/22 season — has been cancelled by the producing partners due to pandemic-related logistical challenges with bringing the production to DC at this time. KPOP, The Musical is still on a firm trajectory to open on Broadway in the coming year.
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Actress/activist Sis organizes ‘Trans March on Broadway’ for respect and visibility

When asked in an August interview with London’s Telegraph if he would consider reimagining the familiar role of Mary Poppins as a trans woman, producer Cameron Mackintosh (Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera; Miss Saigon; Mary Poppins) expressed his concern about the idea of deviating from the playwright’s original intent for the character with the following response: “You can’t implant something that is not inherently there in the story or character, that’s what I think,” he said. “Just to do that, that becomes gimmick casting. It’s trying to force something that isn’t natural.”
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap pair perfectly on ‘Broadway in the Park’

It’s been 568 days since I sat in a DC-area venue and took in art. The last time was a concert at the Kennedy Center in February of 2020. There were luminous, gorgeous singers, a full orchestra, and an audience enjoying every moment. The basic building blocks were not unlike last night’s “Broadway in the Park” at Wolf Trap, and yet, last night was also nothing like those pre-pandemic times. Remember those? When a person coughing two rows away didn’t immediately trigger feelings of impending doom and dread?
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

7 best films that capture the 'miracle' of live theater

One thing theater lovers learned in the past 18 months is something they probably already suspected: There's no virtual/filmed/archival substitute for live shows in a room full of mesmerized strangers. A couple of theatrical productions have buoyed the spirits of fans this summer, but September will be a tipping point....
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

A ‘Bright Star’ on the horizon for Riverside Center

After an almost two-year delay, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents the highly anticipated premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Bright Star. The company will at long last present the Tony Award nominated piece live onstage from September 15 through October 31, 2021. Inspired by a real event – and featuring the bluegrass-tinged Grammy-nominated score, Broadway’s Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.
Theater & DanceWashington Post

After a devastating lull, theater is coming back big

Theater is returning in a big way, under some of the most challenging circumstances the performing arts have ever faced. With masks fastened and vaccination cards in hand, playgoers (fingers crossed) will reenter spaces that have been dark for a year and a half — an absence that would have seemed unfathomable if we hadn’t all lived through it. The uncertainties that linger perpetuate the anxieties of the covid-19 era: Will patrons feel secure enough to fill seats, night after night? Will the health of performers be sufficiently protected for the shows to go on?
Theater & Danceclassical-music.com

10 of the best stage musicals of all time

You’re sitting in your seat, programme in hand, the lights go down and the throng of the excited audience hushes as the unseen conductor strikes up the equally invisible orchestra for the overture…. I don’t know about you but I have missed the thrill of this moment, as a fabulous,...
EntertainmentBroadway.com

Krystal Joy Brown on Hamilton's 'Rock Concert' Energy & Returning to the Hit Musical

Krystal Joy Brown is more than ready to get back into the room where it happens. As previously announced, Brown will resume the role of Eliza Hamilton when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit musical Hamilton returns to Broadway on September 14. Brown spoke to Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper about the approaching homecoming outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, home to Hamilton, on the season premiere of The Broadway Show. "There's a date on the marquee now," Brown said, pointing to the signage. "I remember when it was just nothing and then it said 2021. Now it's actually September 14th, which feels very real. I haven't been in the theater in a year. I can't wait to get in there and just smell the theater again, to stand on that stage and figure out how to walk on a turntable again. It's a very special moment."
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bradley Whitford on Reuniting With Lin-Manuel Miranda for ‘Tick, Tick, Boom!’

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s much anticipated directorial debut tick, tick…BOOM! is timed to detonate Nov. 10 as the Netflix film opens the 35th edition of AFI Fest at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp, Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens, among others, star in the film penned by Tony winner Steven Levenson based on the autobiographical musical from Rent playwright Jonathan Larson. For the part of Stephen Sondheim, a key inspiration for Larson’s work, Miranda drafted Bradley Whitford, a vet of the stage and screen. The Emmy-winning actor tells The Hollywood Reporter that he found the obligation of playing...
Theater & Dancehudsonvalley360.com

Beehive: The ‘60s Musical makes Mac-Haydn debut

CHATHAM — The Mac-Haydn Theatre presents Beehive: The ‘60s Musical, running Sept. 11 through Oct. 2. Instead of the usual two-week summer stock schedule, the theatre will rotate this debut mainstage show in a repertory schedule with The World Goes ‘Round. The two musicals will run simultaneously, in addition to the five Limited Performances presented in September, with two separate casts and creative teams.
Pittsburgh, PApghintheround.com

Oprah Winfrey Narrates “This is Broadway”

The Broadway League is welcoming audiences back to Broadway as productions (finally!) reopen after 18 months of shutdown, with a very special video highlighting shows past, present and future. The “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrates Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features...
Moviescase.edu

Film showing O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

The CWRU Film Society invites members of the Case Western Reserve University community and general public to a screening of O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the Coen Bros’ take on Homer’s Odyssey, featuring George Clooney, John Turturro, John Goodman and a Grammy-winning folk soundtrack. Showings will be Saturday, Sept. 4,...
Visual ArtSteamboat Pilot & Today

Local exhibit ties art, culture and history together

After local artist Chula Beauregard did an artist-in-residence project for a year at the Carpenter Ranch, she wanted to choose another location. “It’s a great way to really get to know a space,” she explained. And she set her sights on Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp. “I thought about where the most magical place in Steamboat was and then thought, ‘Of course! Perry-Mansfield.’”
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Kennedy Center opens a fantastic ‘Wind in the Door’ for kids

The Kennedy Center’s world premiere commission of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wind in the Door opened over Labor Day weekend to a much deserved standing ovation. The sequel to A Wrinkle in Time, and second installment of L’Engle’s Time Quartet, was adapted for the stage by Jacqueline Goldfinger and features the beloved characters Charles Wallace, Meg, and Calvin as they battle an evil force, which threatens all existence, through a series of tests.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Richard Nelson closes his ‘Rhinebeck Panorama’ with ‘What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad’ at Hunter College

After following the stories of three fictional Upstate white middle-class families – The Apples, The Gabriels, and The Michaels – for twelve years through a series of twelve plays and a pandemic-time shift from in-person to virtual performances, Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson’s popular Rhinebeck Panorama now comes to an end with What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad. “An Independent Theater” production of Hunter Theater Project, presented at the Frederick Loewe Theater on the Hunter College campus, the world-premiere finale of Nelson’s theatrical cycle leaves the Zoom format of the three most recent installments behind and returns to the live stage, just as The Michaels (the third family in the series, first seen in the Fall of 2019) leave their extended period of isolation behind for a post-pandemic trip to a dance festival and memorial exhibition in Angers, France. But can they really leave the past behind?
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN contest: Win passes to the film version of the acclaimed musical

Ben Platt reprises his starring role as the title character from the smash Broadway musical in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen, arriving in theaters on September 24. The highly anticipated film adaptation stars Platt as a sensitive teenager dealing with the pressures of contemporary high-school life. Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky and co-stars Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Kaitlyn Dever, and features stirring songs from Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind La La Land.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Billy Dee Williams & Japanese Wife Teruko Nakagami Are the Lucky Grandparents of Multicultural Grandkids

Billy Dee Williams is married to a lovely Japanese woman named Teruko Nakagami, and together, they raise multicultural grandkids. It's not every day you see a multicultural family in Hollywood, but for Billy Dee Williams and his wife Teruko Nakagami, that's their reality. Initially, people were shocked when the actor started posting photos of his grandchildren on Instagram.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.

