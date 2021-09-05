CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Sheng on Hurricane Ida's deadly aftermath

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Sheng, the president of Jefferson Parish in Louisiana, says more people died in the days after Ida hit than died during the storm.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

CBS News

CBS News

282K+
Followers
36K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AnimalsPosted by
CBS News

Oil-soaked birds found near oil spill at refinery in wake of Hurricane Ida

Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that a growing number of oiled birds had been observed within heavy pockets of oil throughout the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds along the Mississippi River.

Comments / 0

Community Policy