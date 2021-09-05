CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading Michigan's QBs: McNamara, McCarthy look plenty good against WMU

By Adam Biggers
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCade McNamara was serviceable during Michigan’s 47-14 season-opening win over Western Michigan. During his second start, McNamara completed 9 of 11 passes for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns — highlighted by a 76-yard connection with WR Ronnie Bell. During the late stages of the third quarter, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave the nod to true freshman JJ McCarthy, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

