Grading Michigan's QBs: McNamara, McCarthy look plenty good against WMU
Cade McNamara was serviceable during Michigan’s 47-14 season-opening win over Western Michigan. During his second start, McNamara completed 9 of 11 passes for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns — highlighted by a 76-yard connection with WR Ronnie Bell. During the late stages of the third quarter, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave the nod to true freshman JJ McCarthy, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.saturdaytradition.com
