Lewis Hamilton’s preparations for the Dutch Grand Prix were dealt a blow after he broke down in practice.Only five minutes of the second session had passed when Hamilton came to a halt in his Mercedes following an engine failure.The majority of the 70,000 fans at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort cheered Hamilton’s stoppage at the eighth corner.After the opening one-hour running earlier on Friday was suspended for 37 minutes following Sebastian Vettel’s engine blow-up, Hamilton has just 20 laps under his belt ahead of Formula One’s first grand prix in Holland since 1985.1-2 for @ScuderiaFerrari 👏#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0kyUliCIUW—...