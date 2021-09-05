Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost says confirming his drivers for 2022 at this stage of the season will prevent distractions in the closing races of the year. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will remain with AlphaTauri next season, providing stability for the team as it heads into the new regulations. While Gasly’s seat was never in doubt, Tsunoda’s inconsistent rookie year could have prompted Red Bull to delay confirming his seat. But Tost believes that having both of its drivers futures finalized with nine races of the season gives both Tsunoda and AlphaTauri a better chance of success this year.