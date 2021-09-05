Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season
After months of intrigue over who will partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year, we appear to be moving into the next chapter of Formula 1's silly season. Mercedes may not have announced anything, but with George Russell saying he knows where he'll be racing next year, Valtteri Bottas saying he's eager for a multi-year deal, and Alfa Romeo sorting a replacement for the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, the puzzle pieces are falling into place.au.motorsport.com
