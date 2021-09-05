CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

By Luke Smith
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of intrigue over who will partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year, we appear to be moving into the next chapter of Formula 1's silly season. Mercedes may not have announced anything, but with George Russell saying he knows where he'll be racing next year, Valtteri Bottas saying he's eager for a multi-year deal, and Alfa Romeo sorting a replacement for the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, the puzzle pieces are falling into place.

au.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silly Season#Mercedes#Formula 1#Alfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsCarscoops

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive To Survive Will Return In 2022 With Season 4

Netflix has announced that Formula 1: Drive To Survive will return for a fourth season in 2022. The next season of the popular will follow the ongoing 2021 championship which is already one of the most fiercely-contested in recent years thanks to the ongoing title fight between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing ace Max Verstappen.
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

Verstappen wins Formula One's shortest race ever

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's shortest race on Sunday with the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix red-flagged after three laps behind the safety car and half-points awarded for only the sixth time ever. Fans waited for three hours in torrential rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

The 2007 F1 world champion, Raikkonen was out of contract with Alfa Romeo at the end of the year and widely expected to leave the team. The Finn has now confirmed he will be leaving F1 at the end of the season, calling time on a career in the series spanning over 20 years.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

After losing the lead of the drivers’ championship at Zandvoort last Sunday, Hamilton made an early statement in his bid to leapfrog Verstappen again by setting the pace at Monza on Friday afternoon. Hamilton spent the early part of the session trading fastest lap times with Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate,...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Valterri Bottas Is Heading to Alfa Romeo

Current Mercedes-AMG driver Valterri Bottas has officially signed with Alfa Romeo Racing for a multi-year deal to begin in 2022. The Finnish driver will replace Kimi Raikkonen, who announced his upcoming retirement last week. Perhaps most importantly, Bottas vacates a seat at one of F1's two current top-tier teams. It is all but certain to be filled by Williams driver George Russell.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

After being dropped from Red Bull’s senior team at the end of the 2020 season, Albon has spent this year serving as its reserve driver, as well as racing in the DTM. Red Bull revealed last month that it was working on a deal to secure Albon an F1 return, either at Alfa Romeo or Williams after both teams had expressed an interest in signing the Anglo-Thai driver.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown

Kawasaki rider Rea is gunning for his seventh straight title in the production-based series this year, but is facing his sternest test since his run of success began in 2015 up against Yamaha's Razgatlioglu. Following three wins on the road for Razgatlioglu at Magny-Cours, the Turkish rider had opened up...
Motorsportsracer.com

Tost glad to avoid silly season distractions

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost says confirming his drivers for 2022 at this stage of the season will prevent distractions in the closing races of the year. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will remain with AlphaTauri next season, providing stability for the team as it heads into the new regulations. While Gasly’s seat was never in doubt, Tsunoda’s inconsistent rookie year could have prompted Red Bull to delay confirming his seat. But Tost believes that having both of its drivers futures finalized with nine races of the season gives both Tsunoda and AlphaTauri a better chance of success this year.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season

Rowland will partner Alexander Sims in an all-British driver line-up at Mahindra, with the latter having been retained by the squad for a second season following his switch from BMW Andretti in 2021. The announcement means the 29-year-old will return to the team with which he made his Formula E...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled F1 race protocols

Last month’s Belgian GP ran for only two full laps behind the safety car before it was red-flagged. It was not resumed, and the results were declared after one lap, with pole man Max Verstappen the winner. The top 10 finishers were given half points, as the regulations require only...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

There were two Dutch Grands Prix on display at Zandvoort last weekend. One was a decent enough Formula 1 race won comfortably by Max Verstappen and in part decided by Mercedes’ slightly tepid crack at an undercut. It wasn’t a contest that will go down in history as one of the all-time greats. Although Verstappen’s opening lap just might…
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher

Mazepin and Schumacher had run-ins on both Saturday and Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, prompting Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner to plan talks ahead of Monza this weekend. Mazepin was left annoyed after claiming Schumacher broke the team’s agreement by passing him on-track ahead of their final qualifying laps on Saturday, spoiling his session. Schumacher said he had received permission from the team to overtake Mazepin.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo F1 in Italian Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo announced on Saturday morning ahead of final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix that Raikkonen had tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of the remainder of the weekend. Reserve driver Kubica stepped in to make his first F1 start since the end of his season with Williams...
MotorsportsCarscoops

Alfa Romeo To Run Special Livery For Monza F1 Weekend

Alfa Romeo Racing will sport a one-off livery this weekend, as their cars take to the Monza circuit for their home Grand Prix. The special livery will commemorate how the team won the first-ever Formula 1 title in 1950, at the now legendary Italian track. The livery has been created...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why Dunlop believes Nakajima, not Mugen, is its best bet

Last month's fourth round of the season at Suzuka was a race that promised much for Dunlop, which is still searching for a first GT500 win in four years, as the two Honda NSX-GTs it supplies locked out the front row in qualifying. But after the #64 Nakajima Racing entry...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Domenicali: Zandvoort proves drivers should be “soul” of F1

Domenicali stressed that the race worked so well because of the passion and enthusiasm generated among the fans by local hero Max Verstappen, who took pole position and won the race. That gels with the philosophy of promoting the drivers that the F1 organisation developed under former boss Chase Carey,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy