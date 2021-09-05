CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Much of New Orleans still in the dark after Ida

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News' Jessie Mitchell reports from southern Louisiana where the heat and humidity have been "unbearable" for more than 700,000 residents without power.

