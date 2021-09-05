Capitol Report: Governor Lamont holds the line on vaccine and mask mandates for state employees, teachers
If you thought Governor Ned Lamont might bend on school mask mandates and vaccine mandates for state employees and teachers, think again. There may be anger, there may be protests, but as we arrive at this Labor Day weekend, Connecticut is getting all kids back into the classroom. Restaurants and businesses are open and life is as close to “normal” as it can get with the stubborn Delta variant not going away anytime soon.www.wtnh.com
