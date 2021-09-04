CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

By
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Not too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
Moviestheplaylist.net

The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
Portland, ORorartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo & Michael K. Williams, plus new films

This week saw the passing of two titanic acting talents: French screen icon Jean-Paul Belmondo and American television icon Michael K. Williams. Their respective deaths prompted two different varieties of public mourning: Belmondo was acknowledged as the face (literally) of an entire cinematic movement, the French New Wave, and an epitome of continental cool. At 88 years of age, his death was not a surprise, but presented an opportunity to appreciate his unique place in film history.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson Join 'Haunted Mansion' Remake

The 'Night at the Museum' actor and the 'Sin City' actress have become the latest additions to the upcoming reboot of the Disney movie originally fronted by Eddie Murphy. AceShowbiz - Owen Wilson has boarded the "Haunted Mansion" remake. The 52-year-old actor - who voices Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar's...
Movies411mania.com

Warner Bros. Delays Furiosa to 2024

It’ll be an extra year or so before we get a chance to see the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa as it has been delayed to 2024. Variety reports that Warner Bros. has bumped the planned prequel from George Miller from its July 23rd, 2023 release date to May 24th, 2024.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Producer-Writer-Showrunner Lee Metzger Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy winning producer, writer and showrunner Lee Metzger has signed with Verve for representation. The move comes as Metzger expands further into the scripted space following last week’s release of Strawberry Spring, the first-ever podcast adaptation based on a short story by Stephen King. Written, directed, and produced by Metzger, Strawberry Spring stars Milo Ventimiglia, Garrett Hedlund, Herizen F. Gaurdiola and Sydney Sweeney. Based on one short story from King’s Night Shift collection, it follows the story of a journalist (Hedlund) in his relentless pursuit of a serial killer known as “Springheel Jack”. In addition to Metzger, producers are...
Movieshypebeast.com

Owen Wilson Joins Cast of Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Reboot

Loki star Owen Wilson has been cast in Disney’s upcoming reboot of Haunted Mansion. According to reports, the actor will join LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish, with Dear White People and Bad Hair director Justin Simien helming his first big-budget studio film. Katie Dippold will pen the script, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who also produced the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, will be producing via Rideback and Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 9-10-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max Spinoff Furiosa Has Been Delayed

After a 30-year absence, the Mad Max film series returned with a bang in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, and while Tom Hardy may have succeeded Mel Gibson as the eponymous protagonist, the breakout character was unquestionably Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. Now, instead of delivering a direct follow-up to Fury Road next, director George Miller is gearing up to make a prequel film chronicling Furiosa’s origins, with The Queen’s Gambit and Last Night in Soho actress Anya Taylor-Joy playing the heroine in her younger years. However, it’s been announced that we’ll have to wait longer than expected for the spinoff.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...

