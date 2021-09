On the day before Derek Jeter finally earned his eternal plaque, after an induction week like no other, Cooperstown was so deserted that one could roll a baseball down Main Street from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and fail to hit anyone. “It’s not a great time here,” said Pete Rose, signing a few autographs alongside Reggie Jackson in the Safe at Home memorabilia shop he usually graces every year when the inductees come to town. “It’s been pretty dead the last few years.” Usually, Main Street in this village of 1,852 is packed the day before the inductions...