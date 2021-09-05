Fauci says Moderna boosters might not be ready by September 20
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters will "likely meet" the administration's deadline of September 20 to begin administering third doses to adults.www.cbsnews.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters will "likely meet" the administration's deadline of September 20 to begin administering third doses to adults.www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1