Wild About Nature – Lake Metroparks Fall Art Show

By Lake News
elakenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the art of wildlife in a variety of shapes, sizes and species in Wild About Nature, Lake Metroparks’ 2021 fall art show at Penitentiary Glen Reservation. This multimedia show features works by talented local artists. From paintings to jewelry to digital art, watercolor and more—there is something for everyone. The show will be on display 9 am to 5 pm August 28 through October 10 in the Nature Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland. Admission is free. Select artwork is available for purchase.

