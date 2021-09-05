Wild About Nature – Lake Metroparks Fall Art Show

At Cheekwood, the extensive exhibit The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments, and Stonework is an excellent way to take in a large amount of work from the prolific and influential artist. Edmondson famously began his artist’s career making tombstones for friends and family in the early 1900s in Nashville, and several of the works in this exhibit show that influence — sheep gazing skyward, a naked man lying prostrate, a crucifixion scene. But there are also examples of Edmondson’s more idiosyncratic offerings, like a roughly pentagonal shape that suggests a smiling bison, or a pair of women with their knees and legs showing beneath their skirts. More information and timed-entry tickets are available at cheekwood.org.