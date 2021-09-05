Mariners Minor League Report — September 5

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning as Tacoma came-from-behind to defeat Reno 7–6 on Saturday night. SS Donovan Walton (2x4, 2 R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) and 3B Jantzen Witte (3x5, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), the Rainiers 1–2 batters in the lineup, combined to go 5-for-9 with 3 runs scored, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 7 RBI. The duo hit back-to-back home runs as part of a 4-run 3rd inning. Walton hit his 12th home run of the season with a 3-run blast with 1 out in the 3rd inning, while Witte hit his 15th homer on a solo blast with 1 out in the 3rd inning. LF Dillon Thomas (2x3, 2 R, 2 2B, BB) and CF Luis Liberato (1x3, 2 R, BB) each collected at least 1 of the Rainiers 8 hits. Starter Robert Dugger (5.1,7,4,3,1,1,2HR) allowed 4 runs (3 ER) on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 1 over 5.1 innings, but didn’t factor into the decision. RH Keynan Middleton (0.2,0,0,0,0,2), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,0,0,0,1), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,2,2,2,0,1,2HR) and RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 2 runs over 3.2 innings in relief. Grimm improved to 3–1 on the season with the win, while Yacabonis recorded his 5th save.