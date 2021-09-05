CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Parents of Minnesota students file suit seeking mask mandate

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some parents of students at Minnesota K-12 schools that have not required face coverings have filed a lawsuit asking the governor to enact a statewide mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The complaint filed in Ramsey County Friday by a group calling itself “Parents Advocating for Safe Schools” cites a provision in the Minnesota Constitution regarding rights of students to receive an “adequate” education.

“This fundamental right to an adequate education requires at a minimum that Minnesota students be allowed to attend schools that provide a healthy and safe environment,” the lawsuit states, adding that schools that do not impose mask mandates do not meet that threshold.

The suit seeks a court order requiring Walz to declare a new peacetime emergency to address the pandemic and issue an executive order that all school districts and schools in the state “impose and enforce a mask mandate,” Minnesota Public Radio news reported.

“We believe that mandatory masking is essential to the safety, health and well-being of our children, as well as staff members at schools, and those visiting school sites,” said Dr. Loucresie Rupert, a Winona physician and one of the parents involved in the suit.

Teddy Tschann, spokesman for Walz, said the governor is reviewing the complaint and “will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesota students, and he expects the Legislature to help him.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Ramsey County, MN
Government
Ramsey County, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Health
Ramsey County, MN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Minnesota Constitution#Mandates#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
The Associated Press

3 reporters ordered to testify about attack on state senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three reporters have been subpoenaed to testify at a Dane County trial for two women accused of attacking a state senator last year. Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds says the reporters must testify about what they saw when Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten on June 24, 2020 while taking video of a protest in downtown Madison.
Clarksburg, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal inmate indicted in death of another inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate in federal prison has been charged in the death of another inmate in West Virginia, officials said. Joenell L. Rice, 34, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault in the 2017 death of an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said in a statement on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy