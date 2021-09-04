CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

No-Bake Chewy Oreo Bars

i am baker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo-Bake Chewy Oreo Bars are dessert bars that are made with a mixture of chopped Oreo cookies, mini marshmallows, and butter. Try my Oreo Rice Krispy Bars for another no-bake Oreo treat!. No-Bake Oreo Bars. Have you ever had a Rice Krispy bar? These are Rice Krispy bars without the...

iambaker.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oreo Cookies#Calories#Dessert#Food Drink#American#Pan And Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

11 Items ALDI Is Discontinuing Right Now

There's nothing like the joy of stumbling upon a golden ALDI Finds—those seasonal or limited-time items that pop up in the scavenger hunt-style aisles of the popular grocery store. But, unfortunately, when spirits go up, they must come down, which is what brings us to this sad story: almost a dozen beloved ALDI items are being discontinued soon in order to make room for new fall products.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Made This Dessert To Give Guests At Her Wedding

Have you heard of Giada De Laurentiis? If you're a frequent reader of the site, you most likely have: We've covered everything from how the Food Network star got her big break to her cooking show parody to her Los Angeles home. The television host and cookbook author rose to fame in 2003, when her first series, "Everyday Italian," premiered on Food Network. She's gone on to host many more cooking shows, from "Giada at Home" to "Giada in Italy."
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Ice Cream Flavor You Can Basically Only Get In Canada

When it comes to Canadian cuisine, a list of contributions from the United States' neighbor to the north that comes to mind might include familiar fare that is readily available stateside, like poutine, Tim Hortons' donuts, or even Labatt Blue. Interestingly, not all of the culinary staples from the Great White North have made their way to the U.S. As a matter of fact, one of these staples is an ice cream flavor that you might have a hard time finding anywhere outside of Canada.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER POTATO SOUP

This hamburger potato soup can be made on top of the stove or in the crock pot. It is a recipe my family loves and the spinach and cheese just makes this dish. Make this on a cold day or make it anytime with some of my Southern cornbread hoecakes for a warm comfort food meal. This soup is very versatile as you can add whatever you have on hand and make it your own. Green beans, okra and celery could also be added to this great soup. It keeps well for several days and the recipe could actually be cut in half or doubled. I have not tried freezing this soup but see no reason why it could not be frozen.
Recipesonceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
Cuyahoga Falls, OHPosted by
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Ice Cream

A delicious ice cream treat is by far one of the best ways to beat the heat. And let's be honest, even if the weather is a bit cooler, you still want some ice cream, right? Of course you do! Here are the top 3 locations to pick up some ice cream right here in the Cuyahoga Falls area.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
RecipesGreatist

9 Recipes for Ramen Noodles That Go Way Beyond Soup

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. These easy ramen noodle recipes prove they’re not just for soup (but we do have a few upgraded versions of that classic too).

Comments / 0

Community Policy