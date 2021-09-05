CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2 wounded, 1 killed in early-morning Charlotte shooting

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina say that two people were wounded and another was killed in an early-morning shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in a residential area northeast of the city center.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responding to reports of shots fired found three people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital.

The police department didn’t immediately release any information on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

