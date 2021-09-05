CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Driver flees after fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrians

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that one person was hurt and another was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians and a sedan.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a news release that the pedestrians were hit while walking along the shoulder of a highway around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of a dark sedan apparently made a U-turn and struck them while crossing the shoulder into the roadway. The driver fled.

One pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, died from injuries. The other pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Traffic
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Millersville, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy