Driver flees after fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrians

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that one person was hurt and another was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians and a sedan.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a news release that the pedestrians were hit while walking along the shoulder of a highway around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of a dark sedan apparently made a U-turn and struck them while crossing the shoulder into the roadway. The driver fled.

One pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, died from injuries. The other pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.