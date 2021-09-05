Listen To This: Driving Through The City!

It’s easy to hear why this one-man project, with top-notch production from Ken Lewis (Taylor Swift, Kanye West), has gotten lots of TikTok traction. And it gets more and more impressive as it unfolds. With just voice and guitar, “Run Away to Mars” is a solemn, sincere, solo piece with great harmonies and a memorable hook line: “What if I run away to Mars?” The only thing lacking is that the expected moment for a full band to kick in never arrives. Talk saved that for the song “Train,” a driving rocker with a soft touch. Great momentum, sterling production, beautiful guitar tone and an engaging chorus that’s radio-ready. Fans of Nathaniel Rateliff, Mumford & Sons and Black Keys should check him out.
