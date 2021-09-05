CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen To This: Driving Through The City!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something very special about guy/girl duos that get it right!. Just Frnds is giving us not just beautiful melodies and harmonizing – but because of their genders they can add more depth to these love songs they sing not just for us but to each other. Long Nights is...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Love Songs#Just For Us#Genders#Melodies#Frnds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

Exploring the South Through the Lens of the Drive-By Truckers

It feels like a gross understatement to say that music and place are inextricably linked. Where artists are from can inform everything from how their voices sound and the and the words they choose to the particular worldview they espouse with their material. Certain places are hotbeds, home to thriving local scenes, and others — like Muscle Shoals, Alabama, home of the Swampers (including David Hood, father of Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood) — have some sort of intangible magic to them that finds its way into the songs and prompts some to theorize that maybe there’s just something in the water.
Springdale, ARnwahomepage.com

City Sessions: Building Community Through Music

Promoting hometown musicians all while building a community and celebrating diversity and the beauty of our region, that’s the mission of City Sessions. City Sessions joins Jaclyn and Jason to talk about the work the organization is doing in NWA to bring everyone together with music, plus share details on the Emma Street Sessions.
CelebritiesNME

Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. Discussing Genesis’...
Hip Hopthebrag.com

Body of ‘loved’ Melbourne hip hop artist Eimable Manirakiza found

The body of Melbourne musician Eimable Manirakiza has been discovered after a two-month community campaign to find him. Eimable Manirakiza, 24, a talented singer and music producer who was well respected in the Melbourne hip hop community, was last seen at Gordon O’Keeffe Reserve, Werribee on Wednesday, June 23rd. The...
Musicmusicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Talk

It’s easy to hear why this one-man project, with top-notch production from Ken Lewis (Taylor Swift, Kanye West), has gotten lots of TikTok traction. And it gets more and more impressive as it unfolds. With just voice and guitar, “Run Away to Mars” is a solemn, sincere, solo piece with great harmonies and a memorable hook line: “What if I run away to Mars?” The only thing lacking is that the expected moment for a full band to kick in never arrives. Talk saved that for the song “Train,” a driving rocker with a soft touch. Great momentum, sterling production, beautiful guitar tone and an engaging chorus that’s radio-ready. Fans of Nathaniel Rateliff, Mumford & Sons and Black Keys should check him out.
MusicPosted by
Vice

Cop Was Instructed to Use Music to Disrupt Filming

A police officer in Illinois was instructed to use music to disrupt an activist filming him, according to an incident report obtained by Motherboard. From Beverly Hills to Illinois, law enforcement officers are using “copyright hacking” in an attempt to prevent activists from posting videos of encounters to the internet. Over the past few months, some police have loudly broadcast copyrighted music when confronted by cameras. The logic is that the music should trigger recognition software used by platforms, and either prevent videos from being broadcast live on Instagram and YouTube or lead to them being taken down.
Musicthebrag.com

Listen to the packed new Metallica tribute album ‘Blacklist’

Metallica are marking the 30th anniversary of their classic 1991 self-titled Black Album with a tribute album full of fascinating covers. Their self-titled epic was a colossal album, it spurred Metallica onto worldwide success and has only grown in popularity over the years. It’s been certified 16 times platinum, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and remains the best-selling album in the U.S. ever since Nielsen began its Soundscan tracking in 1991.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

27 New Songs Out Today

CLINIC - "I CAN'T STAND THE RAIN" (ANN PEEBLES COVER) A totally unlikely cover, Clinic have put their drony signature spin on Ann Peebles 1973 soul classic (that was famously sampled on Missy Elliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"). It fights right in on Clinic's new "tropical" album Fantasy Island that's out October 22 on Domino.
udiscovermusic.com

Sabrina Carpenter Shares Hopeful New Single ‘Skinny Dipping’ From Forthcoming Album

Sabrina Carpenter has shared the warm, comforting track “Skinny Dipping” as her first single of the year.” The track arrives today via Island Records as the latest release from the pop singer and songwriter’s forthcoming full-length debut with the label with a radiant music video directed by Amber Park. “One...
Musichorrornews.net

NEW AUDIO ALERT! INGLORIOUS “I’M WITH YOU” (AVRIL LAVIGNE COVER)

NEW AUDIO ALERT! INGLORIOUS “I’M WITH YOU” (AVRIL LAVIGNE COVER) COVERS ALBUM HEROINECOMING SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 VIA FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL. Inglorious have released another single from their upcoming covers album, “Heroine” (September 10th)!. Pre-order/save “Heroine” on CD/Color LP/Digital HERE: orcd.co/ingloriousheroine. Please note that £1 from every sale of this album...
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive EP Premiere: Nina Leo – Fake It (2021 EP)

Listening to music as a form of therapy is something that most of us have done. To either lift the spirits, to try and make sense of a personal crisis that we are facing, or to even find a sad song that we can empathise with, music is always there. For Canberra-based Nina Leo, an indie-rock singer/songwriter, creating music has been her therapy to find the answers she has been seeking. We are thrilled today to be premiering Nina’s debut EP, Fake It.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tirzah Shares Video for New Song “Hive Mind”: Watch

Tirzah has shared a new song from forthcoming album Colourgrade. “Hive Mind,” written with Coby Sey and Mica Levi, follows “Tectonic,” “Sink In,” and “Send Me.” It arrives with a video directed by Leah Walker and Rebecca Salvadori, described as a 10-minute mini-film shot backstage at one of Tirzah’s shows behind 2018’s Devotion. Watch it below.
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

‘Music of John Denver’ coming to Hayward

In 1974, John Denver was American music’s best-selling artist. Between 1974 and 1975, he had four number-one singles. His “John Denver’s Greatest Hits” album was a staple in American homes, selling 9 million copies. His songs had a decided country flair, including “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” But he was also a pop music phenomenon, selling more than 33 million albums in his career. He was a prolific songwriter, composing two-thirds of his 300-plus song catalog.
Celebritiescountylinemagazine.com

Kacey Musgraves Shares Heartbreak and Healing in New Album and Film

After meeting fellow musician Ruston Kelly at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville a few years ago, Golden, Texas, native Kacey Musgraves took a noticeable turn in her songwriting. Her first single after that meeting was “Butterflies.”. I was just coastin', never really goin' anywhere. Caught up in a web, I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy