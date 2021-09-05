No Way Home’ IMAX Trailer Debunks ‘Daredevil’ Fan Theory

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home is giving a lot to talk about. The wait until the premiere of the film is not going to be boring due to the numerous theories that exist in this regard, not to mention all the alleged leaks that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would have been seen on the set. However, not all theories revolve around Spider-Man and his villains. Another hero has sneaked into the talking points: Charlie Cox’s Daredevil (Netflix) could appear in the movie and this has raised the question: how would Marvel introduce Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the MCU?