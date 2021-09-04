Women’s Golf Takes First Place in Battle of the Border as They Claim New School Record

KENOSHA, Wis. — Women's Golf took first place this Saturday as the Battle of the Border Tournament concluded that was held at the Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Kenosha. The Firebirds combined for a two-day score of 609, after shooting 298 in the first round and 311 today. Today's score bests another school record today for the lowest two-day score in the program's history, improving on the previous record of 615 set back in 2019. This is the second day in a row that the Firebirds have claimed a new school record, as they broke the single day lowest combined score in the first round that took place yesterday.