Driver killed, passenger injured in Jones County rollover crash near Monticello Sunday
A driver was killed and a passenger was injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones County. About 2 a.m., a not yet identified 44-year-old driver from Anamosa was traveling south in a Ford Explorer on River Road near Monticello when the vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled several times before striking a utility pole and coming to rest on its top, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.www.thegazette.com
