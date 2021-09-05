CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Driver killed, passenger injured in Jones County rollover crash near Monticello Sunday

By John McGlothlen
thegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was killed and a passenger was injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones County. About 2 a.m., a not yet identified 44-year-old driver from Anamosa was traveling south in a Ford Explorer on River Road near Monticello when the vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled several times before striking a utility pole and coming to rest on its top, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

