‘Sundown’ Film Review: Tim Roth Is an Enigma in Riveting and Banal Mexican Drama

"You didn't hold that pistol like any farmer I've ever seen." Shout Factory has unveiled an official trailer for an indie western action film titled Old Henry, from Italian filmmaker Potsy Ponciroli. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicking off next week, playing out of competition. The film is action western about a farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent that calls his true identity into question. The always-badass Tim Blake Nelson stars as Henry, with a cast including Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, and Stephen Dorff. Described by the filmmaker "micro western", adding that it's a "small, simple tale set in an alternate timeline where an authentic, historical character plays in a fictional world." Sounds pretty dang good. It almost looks like an old west take on John Wick with Tim Blake Nelson.
