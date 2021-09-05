‘Sundown’ Film Review: Tim Roth Is an Enigma in Riveting and Banal Mexican Drama

Siobhan Fallon Hogan may not be the most recognisable name, but you best believe she’s someone you notice when on screen. Perhaps best known for her stint on Saturday Night Live, as Elaine’s roommate in TV’s Seinfeld, and films such as Men In Black, where her character was perplexed by the sugar intake of the visiting aliens, Hogan’s comedic temperament has always lent itself to understanding the assignment. As effortless at comedy as she is, her collaboration with controversial filmmaker Lars von Trier in 2000’s Dancer in the Dark led to a more dramatic arc in her resume, managing material that often had a violent undercurrent. It’s this mentality she’s adhering to for Rushed, her screenwriting debut focusing on the deplorable actions of fraternity houses pertaining to the hazing rituals that have so often turned fatal.