CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

New Britain man killed in scooter crash in Hartford

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RByuS_0bnGTnuD00
Hartford police Don Stacom

A 39-year-old New Britain man who was apparently riding a scooter was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run accident in Hartford.

Police said Josue Colon was found dead around 12:40 a.m. near 53 Maple Ave., just a little south of Retreat Avenue.

Officers had been called to a report of a car colliding with an electric scooter. They found the scooter in the roadway and Colon on the ground in a nearby parking lot. An Aetna Ambulance paramedic pronounced him dead, police said.

The driver in the crash had fled before police arrived, and officers later found the vehicle empty on Wethersfield Avenue.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooter#Police#Aetna#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Vernon, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Several catalytic converters stolen from Vernon school buses Wednesday night

Vernon police are investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from local school buses Wednesday night. The thefts occurred at at First Student bus company lot, located at 25 Whitney Ferguson Road, and police believe the catalytic converters were taken from the vehicles overnight although they were parked in a secured lot. “There were minor delays in school operations this morning ...
Bloomfield, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Bloomfield issues mask mandate, urges vaccinations

Like many other Connecticut towns, Bloomfield has issued a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. The executive order went into effect Aug. 19. On Aug. 12 and 19 in the town’s weekly “State of Bloomfield” video address, Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown and Interim Town Manager Philip Schenck issued a plea. “COVID-19 was difficult, but here’s the thing, we’re not over it yet,” DeBeatham-Brown said. ...
Avon, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Police: Missing for more than a week, Avon High School student returns home safely

After disappearing mysteriously Aug. 30 and prompting a large community vigil, 17-year-old Avon High School student Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith surfaced Thursday afternoon and is now home, police and a family friend reported. “Ronan is safe!,” Carrie Firestone wrote on Facebook. “They saw the news and found a way to reach mom and they are on the way home! That’s all we know, but our community ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations down; Connecticut reports 22 more deaths, including incarcerated person

Connecticut reported slight decreases in COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations and rate of deaths Thursday. Though experts say it’s difficult to project what comes next, particularly as the weather cools in the coming months and more activities move indoors, recent numbers show signs that Connecticut is beginning to recover from its recent delta variant surge. Still, five of Connecticut’s ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy