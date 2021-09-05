New Britain man killed in scooter crash in Hartford

Hartford police Don Stacom

A 39-year-old New Britain man who was apparently riding a scooter was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run accident in Hartford.

Police said Josue Colon was found dead around 12:40 a.m. near 53 Maple Ave., just a little south of Retreat Avenue.

Officers had been called to a report of a car colliding with an electric scooter. They found the scooter in the roadway and Colon on the ground in a nearby parking lot. An Aetna Ambulance paramedic pronounced him dead, police said.

The driver in the crash had fled before police arrived, and officers later found the vehicle empty on Wethersfield Avenue.