Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Several Hazy, Dry Days Ahead With Near Record Highs

By Meteorologist Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will experience a long stretch of hot and dry weather as we roll into the first full week of September. In fact, we’ll see at least three days between now and Friday, with the potential to see record highs in Denver.

The weather pattern is thanks to a large ridge of high pressure building into the west. We call it a blocking high because it will deflect any storms that approach from the Pacific, northward into Canada.

Skies will remain hazy through the week ahead with a continued flow of wildfire smoke moving into Colorado. The smoke plumes could thicken up somewhat as we move into your Monday and especially on Tuesday.

In addition to the smoke, we also have high levels of ozone near the surface in the Front Range. This happens as pollution essentially “cooks” in the daytime heat. With little wind to mix the lower part of the atmosphere, concentrations of ozone can reach unhealthy levels, especially for sensitive groups. There is an alert in effect through at least 4 p.m. on Sunday.

It will be even hotter on Labor Day with temperatures rising another 5 to 10 degrees compared to highs on Sunday. We get a very slight cool down on Tuesday before temperatures climb again starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

