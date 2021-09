The final countdown is on for the first Oklahoma State football game of the 2021 season. The Cowboys will host FCS affiliate Missouri State on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It has been nearly 650 days since the Pokes last took to the field in front of a full-capacity home crowd after the pandemic forced limited attendance a year ago. They will welcome head coach Bobby Petrino and the Bears — which recorded their first winning record since 2009 last season — to Stillwater this weekend.