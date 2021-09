Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But what happens when the beholder can’t see herself reflected in the giant mirror that is the internet?. This question has been at the forefront of Pinterest’s Inclusive Product team for years. Last month, the social media company launched a new search that uses AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning to show Pinners more relevant results when looking for hair inspiration. Now, you can narrow down your hair search—think “summer hairstyle” or “braids with curls”—by six different hair patterns: protective, coily, curly, wavy, straight, and shaved/bald.