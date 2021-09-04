Northern Michigan University graduate Robert Saleh stays connected with all facets of New York Jets in first year as head coach

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. After losing multiple edge defenders to injury in training camp, the New York Jets desperately needed to address that position. Yesterday they made a move, trading a 2022 6th-round pick to the Houston Texans for edge defender Shaq Lawson. Jets fans should be very familiar with Lawson. He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the 1st Round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He’s never lived up to that 1st Round billing, but he has started to get better as the year’s have gone by. Perhaps Robert Saleh can use his mystical guru powers to get a career year after the former 19th overall selection. It’s good to see Joe Douglas address this need so quickly. Let’s hope it pays off. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.