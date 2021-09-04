CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Michigan University graduate Robert Saleh stays connected with all facets of New York Jets in first year as head coach

Mining Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh is sitting in on the New York Jets’ defense, offense and special teams meetings one screen at a time. The first-year head coach has made a point of overseeing all aspects of his squad, not just his specialty: the defense. Saleh wants to have his finger on the pulse of his entire operation — the sort of CEO-type approach the Jets preferred when they were searching for their new on-field leader in January.

