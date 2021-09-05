CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Two Injured in Early Morning Crash in Town of Portland

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash that injured two people early Sunday morning in the Town of Portland. Deputies responded to Route 5 near Van Buren Road shortly after 3:30 AM and found a heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch with two people. The victims were treated on scene by EMS personnel for their injuries. One was transported by Alstar to ECMC in Buffalo, and the other was flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Firefighters from Portland and Brocton also assisted at the scene. More information will be released when it becomes available.

