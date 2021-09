[In reply to "Buying or selling? CJ Stroud will be in NYC at end of season as finalist for Heisman? (M)" by Barrett777, posted at 10:11:36 09/06/21]. Next year, maybe. But no, not this year. He played very well in the second half, but he's still new and teams will change looks on him and he and the staff are going to have to adjust to things on the fly. I expect they will but I also expect there will be growing pains along the way.