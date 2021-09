This garlic and Swiss chard sauté with lemon makes not only a tasty side dish, but is full of antioxidants, is readily available, and tastes delicious. Busy days are not the time to be huddled around the stove for hours. In fact, a quick sauté is all that this beautiful, delicate Swiss chard requires. This sautéed Swiss chard with garlic and lemon is more of a method, and will work perfectly with any leafy green you find at the market. The key is to stop cooking when the leaves turn bright green. Yes, we eat the stems too! If you’ve been serving brown spinach to your family, you are over cooking the greens and likely losing vital nutrients. Have 5 minutes? Let’s get started.