Gundy Says Spencer Sanders Should Be Back ‘In a Couple Days’
STILLWATER — The Cowboys were without myriad players in their season-opening scare Saturday night, but none more notable than quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders missed Oklahoma State’s 23-16 victory against Missouri State because of COVID protocol, pushing sophomore Shane Illingworth into action. After the game, OSU coach Mike Gundy said the team had been without Sanders since the middle of the week and that he should be back “in a couple days.”pistolsfiringblog.com
