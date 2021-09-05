CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gundy Says Spencer Sanders Should Be Back ‘In a Couple Days’

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER — The Cowboys were without myriad players in their season-opening scare Saturday night, but none more notable than quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders missed Oklahoma State’s 23-16 victory against Missouri State because of COVID protocol, pushing sophomore Shane Illingworth into action. After the game, OSU coach Mike Gundy said the team had been without Sanders since the middle of the week and that he should be back “in a couple days.”

