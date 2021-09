Javier Baez received his immediate shot at redemption. He got the job done at the plate, then on the bases. After the Mets trailed by four runs entering the ninth inning, Baez stepped to the plate with two outs and the tying run on second. Baez hit a ground ball deep to the hole at shortstop, allowing him to drive in a run while legging out an infield single. It didn’t tie the game, but it kept the Mets’ hopes alive.