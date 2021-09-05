Reds seek reversal of fortune against Tigers

The Reds, the owners of one of the easiest second half schedules in all of baseball, have have picked one of the worst times to play some of their worst baseball. Despite Casey Mize leaving after 3 perfect innings, and despite limiting the Tigers to only 6 hits on the afternoon, they still found a way to squeak out a 4-1 loss and drop another series to a team with a record below .500. This is the 6th time in the last 2 weeks that the Reds have scored 1 run or less. They just plain stink right now.