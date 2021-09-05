Reds seek reversal of fortune against Tigers
The Cincinnati Reds have lost their past three series. They'll try to change that on Sunday when they host the Detroit Tigers. The teams have split the first two games this weekend. Cincinnati's last series victory came against Miami on Aug. 19-22, when the Reds completed a four-game sweep.The Reds won't see their home ballpark for a while after Sunday. They embark on a nine-game trip after the game, all against Central Division foes, beginning with a stop in Chicago on Monday.
