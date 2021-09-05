CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds seek reversal of fortune against Tigers

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds have lost their past three series. They'll try to change that on Sunday when they host the Detroit Tigers. The teams have split the first two games this weekend. Cincinnati's last series victory came against Miami on Aug. 19-22, when the Reds completed a four-game sweep.The Reds won't see their home ballpark for a while after Sunday. They embark on a nine-game trip after the game, all against Central Division foes, beginning with a stop in Chicago on Monday.

MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers rookie on verge of setting record

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and rookie Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. According to the Tigers PR department, Skubal enters today’s game with 134 strikeouts, which is just 12 strikeouts away from tying Spencer Turnbull, who set the team record for rookies with 146 strikeouts back in 2019.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLBnumberfire.com

Harold Castro hitting seventh for Tigers against Athletics

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. Castro is entering the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. Jonathan Schoop is on first and Miguel Cabrera is in the designated hitter role. Eric Haase is starting at catcher over an idle Dustin Garneau.
MLBchatsports.com

Athletics bring the thump against Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Detroit — The Oakland Athletics don’t lose at Comerica Park. True, they haven’t been here since 2019, but they haven’t lost here since 2016. They posted their 12th consecutive win in Detroit on Tuesday night, pounding rookie lefty Tarik Skubal and the Tigers 9-3. It was the Tigers fourth straight loss and their first losing month (12-14) since April.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds pitching and defense gets blasted in series opener against Tigers

Tonight was not the night for run prevention for the Cincinnati Reds professional baseball club. None of the Reds hurlers could stop runners from crossing the plate, except for Mr. Tony Santillan and position player, Max Schrock. The Reds defense was just about as bad. It just was not the Reds night this evening.
MLB
FanSided

Reds vs. Tigers: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

Reds close homestand with their first look at the 2021 Detroit Tigers. Reds Country, nobody said it would be easy. After dropping four in a row, the Cincinnati Reds (72-63) salvaged the final contest of their three-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals by crushing four homers in a 12-2 drubbing of the Redbirds. However, the race has tightened significantly for the second and final Wild Card berth in the National League.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds drop game, series to Tigers

The Reds, the owners of one of the easiest second half schedules in all of baseball, have have picked one of the worst times to play some of their worst baseball. Despite Casey Mize leaving after 3 perfect innings, and despite limiting the Tigers to only 6 hits on the afternoon, they still found a way to squeak out a 4-1 loss and drop another series to a team with a record below .500. This is the 6th time in the last 2 weeks that the Reds have scored 1 run or less. They just plain stink right now.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Preview

Spread: Reds -1.5 (+105)|Tigers +1.5 (-126) Odds to Win the World Series: Reds +4000|Tigers N/A. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers News, Analysis, and Pick. The Cincinnati Reds have faltered...
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Tigers

LINE: Reds -229, Tigers +188; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Detroit will play on Sunday. The Reds are 38-32 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective batting average of .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .320. The Tigers have gone 29-38...
MLB
Reuters

Tigers belt five homers in rout of Reds

Dustin Garneau hit two of Detroit’s season-high-tying five home runs as the Tigers overpowered the host Cincinnati Reds 15-5 on Friday. Garneau drove in three runs. Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario had a homer, two doubles and a single while scoring four runs and driving in two. Jonathan Schoop also supplied four hits, including a solo homer, while scoring three runs. Robbie Grossman added a three-run blast.
Baseballchatsports.com

Tigers 4, Reds 1: Successful Sunday in Cincy

The rubber match of a three-game weekend series between the Tigers and Reds in the Queen City saw the Motowners take the finale, 4-1, to win said series two games to one on a humid Sunday afternoon. The pitching was solid overall, and some aggressive baserunning paid off. Casey Mize’s...
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: The Punisher returns, Reds top Tigers

Sometimes much-needed help arrives from a completely unexpected place. Enter The Punisher, Aristides Aquino, who had punished nobody but himself in recent times while in the batter’s box. Aquino was 1 for 28 when he came to bat in the third inning Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers in Great...
MLB
Reuters

Reds use 5-run third to topple Tigers

Aristides Aquino blasted a three-run home run to cap a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Saturday. Pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin contributed a two-run triple for the Reds, who had lost five of their last six games. Joey Votto scored two runs and drove in another, while Tyler Stephenson added two hits and scored a run.
BaseballESPN

Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates 5-1

PITTSBURGH -- — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.
MLBWOOD

Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Five Detroit pitchers teamed up to allow Cincinnati just one run, Jeimer Candelerio delivered a two-run triple and the Tigers took the rubber match of the three-game series 4-1. The loss dropped Cincinnati percentage points behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card. The Padres host the Astros on Sunday.

