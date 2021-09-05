NPHS Cross Country: 2x champions NPHS successful at Cozad

It was another nice Saturday morning to be able to get out and compete! Both teams ran strong in Cozad and battled for their teammates! We had five girls and six boys all place in the top 20, which helped lead the teams to winning the meet. Saturday was the first time our girls had beaten Kearney in over a decade. Kearney girls are always solid and it’s fun to compete against them. They are well coached and have good runners each year, so it is fun to compete against them a few times each year. The girls have ran very well these first two meets. They are great competitors and want to be better each week. It helps that we returned nearly everyone from last years state qualifying team.