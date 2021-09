It seems that almost nothing can stop "Warzone" cheaters. Cheaters have spread viruses to unsuspecting players, boldly showing off their hacking online, all while becoming one of the most talked-about gaming topics in 2021. Streamers like NickMercs have even quit playing "Warzone" after tiring of cheaters ruining the fun. When pro streamers reacted to the "Call of Duty: Vanguard" event, they seemed suspicious that the new title would hold true to its promise of adding anti-cheat software into the game. Now, it seems that they might have been right to express some healthy skepticism. While developers have begun showing off the new anti-cheat software, it doesn't seem to be working well.