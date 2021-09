DeAndre Jordan is on his way out of Brooklyn. The Nets are trading Jordan, four second-round picks (2022, 2024, 2025, 2027) and nearly $6 million to the Pistons in exchange for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal comes amid multiple reports indicating that Brooklyn will sign Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge, who joined the Nets last season but was forced to retire after only five games because of heart issues. (He has since been cleared to play again.)